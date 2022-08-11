Oscars 2023: Harry Styles has two films hoping for awards glory

Venice, Telluride (in Colorado) and Toronto all take place within a few days of each other in late August and September, and compete to host the very best movies.

Even though it doesn't get all of the major films which play at the other events, Toronto is a reliable Oscar predictor.

For the last decade, the winner of the festival's People's Choice Award, voted for by filmgoers, has consistently landed a best picture nomination, with a couple of films - Green Book and Nomadland - going on to win.

"It is the greatest testament to our audience," says Cameron Bailey, CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). "They're often the first public audience in the world to see some of these films. They follow their own enthusiasms and passions and excitement.

"It's a city that I think has a unique film audience. A city of filmgoers that are very informed about movies, but never snobbish about film. And they're willing to follow what they get excited about. They're not embarrassed about falling in love with movies."

Here are 23 films, the majority of which haven't been seen by audiences yet, that could be in contention for the 2023 Academy Awards.