Pacific Island Food Revolution season 3 starts with seafood delights

PasifikaTV is excited to be broadcasting the series to the Pacific in what is sure to be another delicious celebration of vibrant food from across the region that highlights the passion and skill of the people making it.

Teams of two will be representing the Kingdom of Tonga, Fiji, Vanuatu, Samoa, and Papua New Guinea.

Season 3 will take place over six episodes, displaying the skills of contestants while also educating viewers on how food can be used to address issues the Pacific is facing including obesity, stunting, diabetes and climate change.

Members of the talented Pacific food community appear throughout the series including Princess Royal Salote Mafile’o Pilolevu from Tonga Chef Dora Rossi from Samoa, ‘Queen of Vanuatu Cuisine’ Votausi Mackenzie-Reur, and Chef Julz Henao – Papua New Guinea’s Chef of the People.

The first episode takes place in Muaniara Village on the Rewa Delta in Fiji, where contestants will be tasked with creating their country’s version of the Ultimate Seafood Platter in just one hour.

Season one starts on PasifikaTV on Monday 27th of February so be sure to check with your local broadcaster to see when its playing.

Photo Pasifika TV caption: Ricky Vollmer and Randal Kamea representing the Kingdom of Tonga in season three of PIFR