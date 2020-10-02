Pasifika actors cast for Dwayne Johnson comedy biopic

The show, titled Young Rock will feature Australian-Tongan Uli Latukefu as Dwayne Johnson from the ages of 18 to 20, Stacey Leilua as The Rock’s mother Ata Johnson and Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia, Dwayne’s grandmother.

Johnson, who will serve as an executive producer of the show, announced the cast on his Instagram.

Also cast for the show were Adrian Groulx (playing a 10-year-old Dwayne), Bradley Constant (playing a 15-year-old Dwayne) and Joseph Lee Anderson (playing The Rock’s father Rocky Johnson).

Dwayne Johnson also announced production on the series, which is slated to premiere in 2021, is officially underway.

Young Rock will follow Johnson’s childhood, exploring the journey that shaped a younger Dwayne to become The Rock and featuring the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way.