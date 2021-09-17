Piers Morgan to launch new show on Rupert Murdoch-owned network

He will host a new show that will air in the US, UK and Australia - his first major new presenting job since leaving ITV's Good Morning Britain in March.

"Piers is the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire," Murdoch said in a statement.

The show will air on the newly-announced talkTV in the UK, Fox Nation in the US, and Sky News Australia.

Morgan said he was "thrilled" to return to News Corp, where he began his media career more than 30 years ago.

The presenter worked for the Murdoch-owned tabloids The Sun and News of the World in the 1980s and 1990s.

The appointment was announced on the same day the Murdoch-owned media company News UK announced it will launch talkTV in early 2022.

The new TV channel will be streamed live, with content available via on-demand platforms and clipped up for social media.

The title of the new network brings it into line with the company's speech radio stations talkRADIO and talkSPORT.

News UK said the new station would feature presenting talent from its existing brands, which also include Virgin Radio and Times Radio.

Chris Evans, Graham Norton, Julia Hartley-Brewer, Trisha Goddard, John Pienaar, Rob Rinder and the newly-hired Jeremy Kyle are among the presenters across News UK's radio networks.

The company said there would also be appearances from journalists employed by News UK's newspapers - The Sun, The Times and The Sunday Times.