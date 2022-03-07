Power of the Dog director thrilled with her Hollywood comeback

Specifically Ari Wegner, a name you're going to be hearing a lot more often from now on.

It may be 2022, but the combination of both a female director and a female director of photography is still a rare occurrence in Hollywood.

The pair combined to create an unsettling and menacing western which tackles toxic masculinity and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as complicated, malevolent cowboy Phil, who forms an unlikely friendship with a younger man, Pete (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

The film is leading the pack at this year's Academy Awards with 12 nominations, including best picture, best director and best cinematography - Wegner could be the first woman to win the latter.

For many, that female recognition is cause for celebration after the so-called "male gaze" has dominated Hollywood for so long.

But is there such thing as "the female gaze" and if so, what does that bring to a traditionally male genre like a western? Campion, who is now the first woman to be nominated for two best director Oscars, isn't sure.

"It's so hard to know how much to believe in the female gaze or the male gaze," she tells the BBC. "I think, to me, it's really the artist's gaze, bringing your sensitivity to the story. [But] I really wanted to have a woman cinematographer on this film, because there's so many other men and I really like to support women."