Queen to reject Harry and Meghan's royal adviser offer

It was during the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey that they spoke of the difficulties they had faced during their time as part of the royal family.

These included claims of racism by Meghan which Prince Harry confirmed.

Despite the couple's offer to work with the monarchy to help them move forward in a more inclusive way, Her Majesty and palace staff are thought to have opted to deal with matters themselves, announcing they will be hiring a diversity coach.

Royal correspondent for Vanity Fair, Katie Nicholl, told Entertainment Tonight despite Harry and Meghan wanted to be "involved with discussions" about palace reform they are being left out of the loop.

"Harry and Meghan would very much want to be involved with discussions about how the Palace might become a more diverse workplace," she explained. "But the feeling I get is that this is all being handled in-house.

"This is being taken care of by courtiers with the oversight of the Queen and members of the Royal Family."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex resigned as senior working members of the British royal family in January 2020 and as such, are no longer included in such matters.

Nicholl said Her Majesty will consider any changes as a "palace operation". She also says it is "quite telling" that Harry and Meghan haven't been invited to be part of the investigation into claims by staff Meghan bullied them.

"They are being kept quite deliberately distanced from that," she said. "And I expect it will be very much the same with this whole movement towards a diverse working operation at Buckingham Palace."

Following their resignation from the monarchy, Harry and Meghan severed ties with the palace and courtiers and as such, Nicholl says there's "really no reason for them to be a part of these discussions".

"But, the Palace have heard and listened to them and measures are being put in place to act on those challenges," she continued.

It was during the couple's TV interview that they made the claims of racism, in particular a conversation being had by a senior royal about the colour of Archie's skin.

Following the airing of the interview the Queen released the following statement: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

Prince William and Prince Charles are reportedly upset at the allegations of racism made by Harry and Meghan, with William tersely telling reporters at a recent school appearance they are "very much not a racist family".