Queen's Greatest Hits sells seven million copies, breaking UK chart record

Their first Greatest Hits collection, from 1981, is now owned by one in every four households in the UK, said the Official Charts Company.

The record, which features classic singles like We Will Rock You and Bohemian Rhapsody, has been a perennial best-seller for years.

It recently spent its 1,000th week on the UK album chart.

Queen guitarist Brian May called the latest achievement "joyous news".

"No album has done this before in history," he said in a statement. "Thank you, we appreciate it."

Drummer Roger Taylor added: "The British public and their infinitely-great taste have made this the biggest-selling album in history.

"Thank you very much; we're humbled and honoured. We salute you!"

Queen's Greatest Hits leads the all-time album chart by almost a million copies, ahead of Abba's 1992 compilation album Gold.

"When it was released for the first time in 1981, career-spanning packages such as Greatest Hits were relatively rare, the preserve of only the very biggest acts," noted Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts.

"There is no doubt that its massive success has done as much as any other release to turn hits packages into the omnipresent album concept that they are today."

Queen's second Greatest Hits album, released in October 1991, a month before the death of singer Freddie Mercury - is also the UK's tenth biggest record, with sales around the four million mark.