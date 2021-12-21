Quidditch leagues set to pick new name after JK Rowling trans row

Quidditch first appeared as a fictional sport, played by wizards on flying broomsticks, in her book series.

The real-life version is a fast-paced contact sport, played by more than 450 teams in over 30 countries.

A spokesman for the author pointed out these Quidditch leagues had not been endorsed by Rowling in the first place.

In a joint statement first reported by The Times, US Quidditch (USQ) and Major League Quidditch (MLQ) said they would now decide on new names for the game.

The newspaper said possible alternative options put forward by USQ include Quickball, Quicker, Quidstrike and Quadraball.