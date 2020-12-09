Fiona Bevan, who has written songs for One Direction, Steps and Lewis Capaldi, said many writers were struggling because of the way streaming services pay royalties.

Bevan revealed she had earned just £100 for co-writing a track on Kylie Minogue's number one album, Disco.

"The most successful songwriters in the world can't pay their rent," she added.

"Right now, hit songwriters are driving Ubers. It's quite shameful."

Bevan was giving evidence to a digital, culture, media and sport select committee inquiry into the economics of streaming, which now accounts for more than three-quarters of music industry income in the UK.

MPs heard from musicians including Chic's Nile Rodgers and saxophonist Soweto Kinch, as well as music managers Maria Forte and Kwame Kwaten.

Rodgers said he hadn't looked into his streaming income before the Covid-19 pandemic "because my tour revenue has been so substantial that I could support my entire organisation".

"We don't even know what a stream is worth," said the musician, adding that "there's no way you can find out," because of non-disclosure agreements between record labels and the streaming services.

"We must have transparency," he told the committee.

The guitarist and producer said record labels retain up to 82% of the royalties they receive from streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, calling the system "just ridiculous".

And he accused the major labels of deliberately withholding money from artists.

"I look at the record labels as my partners. And the interesting thing is that every single time I've audited my partners, I find money. Every single time.

"And sometimes, it's staggering, the amount of money."

Rodgers, whose credits include Chic's Le Freak, Madonna's Like A Virgin and David Bowie's Let's Dance, said the industry needed to change the way streaming payments are calculated.

Currently, each play of a song is counted as a sale, which gives labels the lions' share of the income, he said. But Rodgers went on to argue that a stream was more like a radio broadcast, or a licence of the original recording, which would give artists about 50% of the royalties.

"Labels have unilaterally decided that a stream is considered a sale because it maximises their profits," he said. "Artists and songwriters need to update clauses in their contracts to reflect the true nature of how their songs are being consumed - which is via a licence. It is something that people are borrowing from [the streaming services]".