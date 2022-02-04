Rita Ora signs record deal that lets her own her masters

The star announced the move on Instagram, saying it was "empowering to know" she was in control of her music.

Ora was previously signed to Atlantic Records, where she scored top 10 hits including Anywhere and Let You Love Me.

Before that, she sued to be released from a contract with Jay-Z's Roc Nation, saying she had been "orphaned" by the label.

The company helped her launch her solo career in 2012, but Ora took legal action three years later, saying her career had become a low priority as Roc Nation pursued other interests in sports management and the Tidal music service.

After reaching a settlement in June 2016, Ora signed to Atlantic - but they only released one album together, Phoenix.

The record, which is certified gold in the UK, contained the hit singles Your Song (co-written by Ed Sheeran) and For You (from the film Fifty Shades Freed).

Her final release for the label was last year's Bang EP, with Kazakh DJ and producer Imanbek, which failed to chart in the UK. After that, her contract with Atlantic is believed to have expired.

She has a parallel career in film and TV, and is a judge on The Masked Singer UK.