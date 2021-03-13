Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway nominated for 'worst acting'

Also known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, the ceremony celebrates the worst films of the year. Recent winners include Cats and The Emoji Movie.

Downey Jr is up for worst actor and "worst screen combo" for teaming up with his "unconvincing Welsh accent".

Dolittle was described as "shockingly poor" by BBC film critic Mark Kermode.

The Irish Times described it as "the low-point of every single career involved", while The Guardian said: "Every time Downey opens his mouth to say something unintelligible, the film dies a bit more."

Elsewhere, Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway is among the nominees for worst actress.

She is cited for two roles - her portrayal of journalist Elena McMahon in the Netflix flop The Last Thing He Wanted, and her campy performance as the Grand High Witch in Roald Dahl's The Witches.

The Witches was criticised by disability campaigners for its depiction of limb difference, because it features evil characters who have distinct hand and feet impairments.