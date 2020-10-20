Saturday Night Live: Adele 'excited' and 'terrified' to host

Well, as of this weekend, they will all have recently guest presented the coveted US comedy sketch series Saturday Night Live.

Adele announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, saying she is "so excited" and "absolutely terrified".

The Grammy-winning UK pop star will have one of her favourite US singer-songwriters, H.E.R, as a musical guest.

Her big presenting debut on the long-running NBC series is described as "a standalone moment", and as such is not necessarily tied to her releasing any new music.

"Bloooooody hellllll" wrote Adele. "I'm so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!

"I've always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right."

She added: "But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it's 2020 right?"

Adele has kept a low profile since her world tour ended early in 2017, but she has been rumoured to be in the studio making a new fourth album.

Privately, the star's been through a break-up with her husband Simon Konecki and, on her 31st birthday, she wrote that she'd "changed drastically in the last couple years".

Tabloid attention has focused on her recent Instagram posts, which have shown the singer has lost weight.