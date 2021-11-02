Simon Cowell replaced by Gary Barlow on Walk The Line judging panel

Cowell said he wanted to "focus on his role as creator and producer" for the debut series of the music game show.

He said he was "thrilled" Barlow would be "picking up the baton" as his replacement, after two decades as an on-screen judge.

The singer said he's looking forward to "discovering new talent" in the role.

The show will offer musical variety acts a chance to win a cash prize but then they must decide if they want to cash out or gamble to stay in the competition.

Barlow's appointment adds to his previous TV experience working alongside Cowell on The X Factor and fronting BBC talent show Let It Shine, inspired by the songs of Take That.

He made his name as a singer and songwriter of the pop group, one of the biggest UK boy bands of the 90s. The group then reformed and enjoyed similar chart success in the 2000s, scoring a host of number one singles.