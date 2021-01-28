Sir Tom Jones told he 'wouldn't succeed with curly hair'

The Sex Bomb singer became one of the world's biggest stars, earning plaudits from Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.

But the 80-year-old told the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2 to start he was "always getting knocked back".

"Somebody was saying something like, 'curly hair doesn't work any more... and you're a bit too macho'," he said.

"I said, 'sorry about that but that's the way I am'."

Sir Tom said he had "always been pushing" since he came from Wales to London.

"They try to change you and mould you and get you to do what's going on at that time," he told the show.

"They said that 'the Elvis Presley style has gone'. I said, 'not in my mind, not in my heart!'."

Sir Tom added he was "up against it" with the way he looked, including having a broken nose.

He said he told music bosses: "I was doing great in Wales so I can't see a big difference between Wales and England.

"We all speak English, so what's the big deal?"

Sir Tom, from Pontypridd, began his singing career playing gigs at dance halls and working men's clubs around south Wales, before he moved to London.

His first single - Chills And Fever in late-1964 - did not make the charts but his follow-up, It's Not Unusual, was an instant hit.