Spotify reveals 2020's most-streamed songs

Drake was the most popular artist in the UK, reclaiming the number one position from Ed Sheeran.

The Weeknd's Blinding Lights was the most-played song in the UK, while Lewis Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was the top album.

And Bad Bunny was the biggest artist globally, amassing 8.3bn streams.

The Puerto Rican star's second album YHLQMDLG notched up 3.3 billion streams, followed by The Weeknd's After Hours and Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding (You can read more about Bad Bunny's success at the bottom of this article).

Harry Styles' Fine Line and Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia took fourth and fifth place respectively.

Spotify said the most popular genre of 2020 was pop music - reflecting a rise in happier, uptempo music during the pandemic.

Podcaster Joe Rogan, who signed an exclusive deal with Spotify earlier this year, was responsible for the service's most listened-to podcast. Other popular shows included Rosie and Chris Ramsey's Sh**ged Married Annoyed, and The Times' daily News Briefing.

On Apple podcasts, the most popular show of 2020 was BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, with Louis Theroux's Grounded podcast - also a Radio 4 production - the most listened-to newcomer.

Spotify's music streaming rivals are due to release their end-of-year statistics in the coming week; and the Official Charts will reveal the UK's biggest songs of 2020 at the end of the year.