Stars prepare for in-person Oscars ceremony

Unlike recent awards ceremonies such as the Golden Globes, Baftas and Emmys, the Oscars have asked nominees to attend one of the locations in person.

Mank leads the nominees with 10, but is unlikely to win the night's top prizes.

Instead, films including Nomadland, Minari, and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom could perform strongly in some of the major categories.

The main elements of the ceremony will come from Los Angeles, as usual. The event will be split across two venues in the city - the Dolby Theatre and Union Station.

There will be international locations too. London's BFI will serve as the UK's hub for British nominees, and another studio will be set up in Paris for French nominees.

February's bicoastal Golden Globes were successfully broadcast from two different locations - New York and Los Angeles - although while the hosts and category presenters were in the studio, the nominees had to dial in virtually.

The Oscar nominees have been told to try to avoid appearing via virtual platforms such as Zoom.

The show's producers said they had gone to "great lengths to provide a safe and enjoyable evening" for attendees in person.

