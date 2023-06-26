The sun goes down on Elton John with a rhapsodic Glastonbury set

The 76-year-old legend treated his fans to a masterclass in song and stage craft, with a setlist that never stopped delivering classic pop moments.

Bennie And The Jets, Tiny Dancer, Your Song, I'm Still Standing - for two hours, every song was a greatest hit.

"I'm so happy to be here," he told the crowd. "I won't ever forget this."

Elton burst onto the stage shortly after 21:00 BST with Pinball Wizard - as promised, a song he hadn't played in over a decade - following it up with a raucous romp through The Bitch Is Back.

Pausing to catch his breath, he drank in the vast crowd, estimated to be over 120,000 people, and stretched out his arms in gratitude.

"I never thought I'd play Glastonbury - and here I am," he said.

"It's a very special and emotional night for me as it may be my last show in England, in Great Britain."

"I'd better play well and I'd better entertain you because you've been standing there so long," he added,

In the audience next to me, a fan hollered their encouragement: "Go on, you old sausage."

The show came toward the end of Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour - now officially the highest-grossing tour of all time, with box office receipts of $887m (£697m).

After Glastonbury, there are just seven dates left, with the final show in Stockholm on 8 July.

It puts to rest a touring career that has seen Elton go from a young upstart rocking the Troubador in Los Angeles, to a part of the rock establishment.

Over the years, he's gained a reputation for flamboyant excess - feather boas, platform heels, elaborate headdresses and pianos that burst into flames.

"I don't move around the stage," he reasoned. "I've got to attract attention somehow!"