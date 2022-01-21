 

Tearful Adele postpones entire Las Vegas residency

BY: Loop Pacific
10:49, January 21, 2022
Adele has postponed her entire Las Vegas residency, just 24 hours before the opening night.

"Half my team have Covid and it's been impossible to finish the show," she said, adding that "delivery delays" had also played havoc with her plans.

She was due to play the first of 24 planned shows at the Caesars Palace's Colosseum on Friday, 21 January.

Announced late in November, the Weekends With Adele series was scheduled to have the singer performing two shows every weekend until April.

Tickets ranged from $85 (£60) to $685 (£500), and Adele was forecast to make more than £500,000 per show.

     

Source: 
BBC
