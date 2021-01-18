Tonga’s Lady Fielakepa’s ngatu collection on display in Auckland

The exhibition is centred on the outstanding collection of ngatu, both antique and contemporary, of Tunakaimanu Fielakepa, the Dowager Lady Fielakepa.

The exhibition celebrates “the significance of the female artistic linage of Tongan koloa, to generate a transformative-context in which female indigenous practices are a pivotal cultural force.”

According to the NZ Hgh Commission, Auckland is the third venue for the exhibition, which began at Langafonua ‘a Fafine in Nuku’alofa in 2019 before journeying to Hong Kong, adding works by contemporary artists Tanya Edwards (Tonga/Aotearoa - Tainui), Nikau Hindin (Aotearoa - Ngai Tūpoto, Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi) and Vaimaila Urale (Sāmoa).

Dowager Lady Fielakepa is Tonga’s foremost authority on customary art and practices and has been an adviser to museums and institutions including Te Papa, New Zealand’s national museum.

The Netherlands awarded Dowager Lady Fielakepa the Prince Claus Award 2020 for her ground-breaking work in culture and development at a ceremony held in Nuku’alofa on 4 January.

The New Zealand High Commission was delighted to host Dowager Lady Fielakepa and Tanya Edwards for an artists’ panel discussion by video on 18 December 2020, linking with an Auckland audience, as part of the Koloa exhibition.

The exhibition continues at Artspace Aotearoa in Auckland until 5 February.

Photo Source: Artspace Aotearoa