 

Tongan teenage girls showcase singing talent at Talitha Music and Arts Festival

BY: Loop Pacific
10:27, August 12, 2021
A total of 100 teenage girls displayed their talents at the Talitha Project Music and Arts Festival.

The girls represented schools and groups from Tongatapu, Vava'u and Ha'apai.

The programme was divided into two parts, featuring eight booths in various forms like art, karaoke, and information on COVID-19, Girls in Rugby, cyber bullying and photography. 

The participants not only sang but showcased their Polynesian dance routines too.

Founder of the Talitha Project, Vannessa Heleta said the festival was a platform to encourage and appreciate these young talents in music and art.

The Music and Arts project was held at the Queen Salote Memorial Hall Friday.

     

