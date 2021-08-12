Tongan teenage girls showcase singing talent at Talitha Music and Arts Festival

The girls represented schools and groups from Tongatapu, Vava'u and Ha'apai.

The programme was divided into two parts, featuring eight booths in various forms like art, karaoke, and information on COVID-19, Girls in Rugby, cyber bullying and photography.

The participants not only sang but showcased their Polynesian dance routines too.

Founder of the Talitha Project, Vannessa Heleta said the festival was a platform to encourage and appreciate these young talents in music and art.

The Music and Arts project was held at the Queen Salote Memorial Hall Friday.