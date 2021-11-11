Travis Scott should have stopped concert earlier, says fire chief

Eight people aged between 14 and 27 were killed in a crush during the show last weekend, and hundreds more were injured, including a nine year old boy who is in a coma.

And now doctors say a 22-year-old woman who has been in hospital since the concert, is showing no signs of brain activity.

The news comes after a Houston fire chief claimed Rapper Travis Scott should have halted the show more quickly.

Samuel Peña told NBC: "Everybody at that event had a responsibility.....From the artist on down."

The artist said he was "devastated" by the incident and was working to help victims' families.

His partner, the businesswoman and media personality Kylie Jenner, said they only learned there were fatalities after the event.

A lawyer for the nine-year-old fighting for his life after he was trampled at the event has also spoken.

"This young child and his family will face life-altering trauma from this day forward, a reality that nobody expects when they buy concert tickets," a lawyer for the family said in a statement on Tuesday.