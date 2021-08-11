 

US actress reveals MS diagnosis

BY: Loop Pacific
04:52, August 11, 2021
70 reads

US actress Christina Applegate has revealed she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Applegate first found fame as a child actress on US sitcom Married... With Children and won an Emmy for playing Rachel's sister Amy in Friends.

"It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," Applegate tweeted on Tuesday.

She asked for "privacy" as "I go through this thing".

The Dead To Me actress added: "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps on going. Unless [someone] tries to block it."

Applegate, 49, has won plaudits for her TV acting roles including the title roles in sitcom Jesse (1998 - 2000) and comedy Samantha Who? (2007 - 2009).

Her performance in Dead To Me has seen her nominated for Golden Globe, Emmy, Screen Actors Guild and Critics' Choice awards.

She won a Primetime Emmy for her guest appearance as Rachel's sister in Friends in two episodes in 2002 and 2003.

Applegate was also a member of the original Pussycat Dolls, when they were a burlesque troupe.

Her film roles include Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgandy. She later reprised her role as Veronica Corningstone in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

Applegate's other big screen outings include Bad Moms and The Sweetest Thing, opposite Cameron Diaz. She has also appeared on Broadway in shows such as Sweet Charity.

     

Source: 
BBC
Tags: 
Christina Applegate
US Actress
  • 70 reads