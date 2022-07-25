Wakanda Forever trailer unveiled, and more Avengers films

The film is the sequel to 2018's Black Panther, which starred the late Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, the heroic crime-fighting king of Wakanda, a fictional African country with incredibly advanced technology.

The trailer opens with a female vocalist singing No Woman, No Cry, but there were some tears on stage as Boseman's castmates spoke of how much it meant to them to honour his memory through this new project.

Ryan Coogler, returning as director, spoke about how excited the T'Challa actor had been to see the first Black Panther footage five years ago at Comic-Con.

"I can feel his hand on me now," he said.

Also reprising their roles are British star Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri - the Black Panther's sister - and Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, an undercover spy in service to Wakanda.