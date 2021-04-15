Watch Chiefs vs Crusaders on the Big Screen at Suva’s Albert Park

Farid Mohammed, Digicel Fiji CEO, said; “We are delighted to be able to organise the free live screening of the highly anticipated rugby clash on Sky Pacific. A big screen will be erected at Albert Park and rugby fanatics and families are invited to come and soak the live match atmosphere and enjoy Super Rugby.”

“In the past, thousands of fans witnessed Super Rugby games in Suva and tomorrow it gives us the opportunity to re-live some of that magic on the big screen. You can enjoy all the rugby action side-by-side with friends, family and fellow rugby fanatics with a lot of activities planned for children in the Park.”

The public event will start at 6pm on Saturday with a kids corner including bouncy castle, candy floss, face painting with entertainment from the VOU dance group and a host of other competitions for spectators.

“If you love the atmosphere of a cheering crowd, Albert Park is the place for you to be from 6pm Saturday for all the pre-game entertainment with the big clash Chiefs vs Crusaders at 7.05pm,” concluded Farid.

