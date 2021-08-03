Fiji COVID-19 death toll increases

The Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong confirmed that the 13 deaths were reported between 29th July and August 1st.

Seven of the deaths were in the Central Division, and six were in the West.

Most of these deaths are elderly, 90 being the oldest and 44 being the youngest.

Of the 13 individuals who died, 2 only have received their first dose of the vaccine while eleven have not being vaccinated.

There have been 6 more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients however, doctors have determined that these were caused by serious pre-existing medical conditions.

The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day is seven.

There have also been 136 COVID-19 positive patients who died from serious medical conditions, not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

Fiji has also recorded a total of 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the 24-hour period ending at 8am yesterday.

386 cases are from the Western Division and 714 cases are from the Central Division.