16 dead, some left permanently blind after drinking stolen methanol in PNG

The Chief Executive at Kainantu Rural Hospital, Dr Enename Susuke said some of them are now permanently blind.

“We had more than 240 intoxicated persons, that's last week to the beginning of this week...including children under the age of 12, 13. Females and males as well,” Dr Susuke said.

He said all patients have now been released but some have been left with temporary and permanent blindness.

“After giving them antidotes to methanol...we've managed to clear the vision for those of them who were having visual issues,” Dr Susuke said.

“But those who had complete blindless, we couldn't do anything,” he said.

