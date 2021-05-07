 

ADB has five-year urban development plan for Pacific

BY: Loop Pacific
10:34, May 7, 2021
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has a five-year plan to help Pacific countries improve their urban development, including water and sanitation services.

It has a road map which identifies major constraints for the delivery of urban services in the Pacific, including fragile economies, limited public land and capacity issues.

The bank also found women and girls having less access to services and resources.

The road map will be used to guide, among other things, the design and implementation of sustaining urban services, such as water supply, sanitation, hygiene, and waste management.

It will also improve spatial planning and help prepare for climate change including flood and drought management.

     

