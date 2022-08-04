Annual Pacific music awards return to a live audience

The annual awards are being held in Manukau, Auckland - the first time it's being hosted in front of a live audience in two years, with the 2020 and 2021 awards held online due to covid disruptions.

The finalists for the 2022 Pacific Music Awards are: Anthem, Bina Butta & Kennyon Brown, Diggy Dupé; choicevaughan & P. Smith, Emily Muli, Foundation, House of Misfits, Jaro Local, Kas Futialo, Kings, Lani Alo, Lisi, Mo Etc, Poetik, Sam V, Sammielz, Samson Squad, Shepherds Reign, SWIDT, Team Dynamite, TJ Taotua, Tomorrow People, Tree, Vallé and Victor J Sefo.

Nine of the 26 finalists are first-time nominees.

There will be live performances from House of Misfits, Kings, Mo Etc, Sam V, SWIDT and Tomorrow People. The event will be MC'd by John Pulu and Tofilau Ah-chow.

Events coordinator Petrina Togi-Sa'ena said the ceremony celebrates the accomplishments of Pasifika and their contributions to New Zealand music.

"This is our first live event in a couple of years so we are really excited to be returning to the live event," said Togi-Sa'ena.

"With the Pacific Music Awards, it's a chance to recognise and acknowledge, and celebrate our amazing Pacific artists. It's great for the community. It's just a just chance the acknowledge all the amazing Pasifika talent that we have."