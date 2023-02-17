Australia police ambush deemed religious terror attack

Authorities say it is the first time Christian extremist ideology has been linked to a terror attack in Australia.

Two police officers and a neighbour were killed when Nathaniel, Stacey and Gareth Train opened fire on a rural property in Queensland last December.

The trio were shot dead after a lengthy stand-off with police.

Police have been investigating whether the group - brothers Nathaniel and Gareth, and Stacey, who had at different times been married to each man - were linked to conspiracy theories.

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Tracey Lindford on Thursday said their investigation had found the Trains "acted as an autonomous cell" and "executed a religiously-motivated terrorist attack".

They subscribed to a Christian fundamentalist belief system known as "pre-millennialism", and had targeted police.

"They did refer to police as monsters and demons - as evil."

"Christian extremist ideology has been linked to other attacks around the world, but this is the first time we've seen it appear in Australia," Ms Lindford said.

The attack was premeditated, she said, and investigators had found "significant evidence" of advance preparation and planning.

The property - owned by Gareth and Stacey - had been set up with camouflaged hideouts, barriers, dirt mounts, guns, knives, CCTV and mirrors on trees.

While there's "no evidence" that any one else in Australia participated or assisted in the attack, Ms Linford said the Trains have been linked to individuals in the United States. Police have shared information with investigators there.

"They'll determine what investigations they might make as a result of that information," she said.