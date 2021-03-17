AUT comms school denies sidelining Pacific Media Centre

The Centre's recently retired director David Robie has raised concern about the way AUT is handling the PM's leadership succession, as well as the removal of its physical office without a clear relocation.

Since its inception in 2007, the Pacific Media Centre has built an extensive body of work in regional journalism and media research.

But little over a month after David Robie retired as its director in December, he was sent photos of the PMC's office stripped of its theses, books, monographs, research journals, media outputs and other history.

"I was hugely disappointed when I heard about the removal of the office and we were sent photographs by the team back there at AUT," Robie said.

"Hugely disappointing because basically it's trashing thirteen years of building up the centre. And this was done without any consultation with any of the stakeholders or the PMC people themselves."

Professor Robie, who said no clear relocation plan had been presented to the PMC, also criticised AUT for not taking up his succession plan.

But the Head of AUT's School of Communication Studies, Dr Rosser Johnson, said the faculty had opted for a call for expressions of interest in the leadership role, rather than directly appointing someone.

He said they were looking to make the Pacific Media Centre more visible and more integrated with the life of the faculty.

"We're moving a few people around. One of the groups of people who are moving around is the PMC," Johnson explained.

"But it's moving to space that's got double the office space and at least double the dspace for people to work in."

However, people within the School of Communication who spoke to RNZ Pacific were uncertain about where the PMC office would be, and whether it may simply be a small part of a larger, open space shared with other divisions.

A lack of communication and consultation over the move has drawn condemnation from many regional journalists and researchers.

With almost three months having elapsed since Robie retired, there's been growing suspicion that AUT management will look to change the Pacific focus of the centre.

Ena Manuireva, a Tahitian doctoral candidate, said that given the recent Davenport review of the university's culture which found bullying was rife, the handling of the PMC is shameful.

"It's good for AUT to have some critical thinking in that department in their university. I'm trying to see what is the gain that they're trying to have, what will be the outcome," Manuireva said.

"The outcome would be that AUT would be looked at as a university that's not open to everyone, especially to the Pacific."

Furthermore, the Australia Asia Pacific Media Initiative has called for action to save PMC, warning that its closure would come "at a time when Pacific journalism is under existential threat and Pacific journalism programmes suffer from underfunding".

But Dr Johnson denied that the School of Commuications was looking to change the Centre's Focus. His characterisation of the matter suggests that the PMC will grow its presence.

"There's only so much one or two or three people can do. So having more people involved opens up more opportunities for people to link into their communities.

"There's absolutely no intention at all to limit the Pacific Media Centre."

Professor Robie said he would wait and see what transpires, but in his view there's a gap between what's said by AUT and the reality.

"The thing is that as a centre, (PMC) had this unique combination of media output as wellas the research," Robie explained.

"I guess what I fear is that there will be a stepping back from the actual media outputs and especially that very broad coverage that we had."

Dr Johnson said a call for expressions of interest in the Pacific Media Centre leadership role would go out this week.