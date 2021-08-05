Bangladesh lightning strike kills 17 wedding party guests

Fourteen other people, including the groom, were injured. The bride was not with the wedding party.

The party was disembarking from a boat at the riverside town of Shibganj, heading towards the bride's house, when they were caught in a thunderstorm.

Local people said several bolts of lightning hit the group.

Every year, hundreds of people across South Asia are killed by lightning.

In 2016, Bangladesh declared lightning strikes a natural disaster when more than 200 people died in the month of May alone, including 82 people on a single day.

Experts say deforestation has played a part in the rising number deadly lightning strikes due to the disappearance of many tall trees that before would have drawn lightning strikes.

Photo screenshot ABC