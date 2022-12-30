Cambodia border casino fire kills at least 7, injures 53 - Thai authorities

The statement from Sa Kaeo province, where Thai casualties have been treated, made no mention of the victims' nationalities. Poipet's casinos are a draw for mainly Thai gamblers.

Reuters reports the fire broke out about midnight on Wednesday (6am today NZST) at the Grand Diamond City Casino in the town of Poipet, according to Cambodian authorities.

Police said the fire was under control and hundreds of personnel from the military, police and rescue teams had been deployed.

Cambodia's Fresh News reported 10 people had been killed and 30 injured, citing police. Reuters could not verify the information and it was not immediately clear what started the fire.

Poipet's casinos are popular with short-term visitors from Thailand, where gambling is illegal and unlicensed casinos operate underground.

Parinya Phothisat, the governor of Sa Kaeo province on the Thai side of the border, told Reuters by phone that 32 Thais were being treated in hospitals there and one had died.

He could not confirm whether there were more casualties in Cambodia.

Chhay Kim Khoeun, Cambodian national police spokesperson, declined to comment on casualties and said authorities were still working to put out the fire. Provincial and hospital officials could not immediately be reached.

Fresh News showed images of the facade of a casino on Thursday morning blackened by smoke, with fires still burning on the ground floor and charred debris on the pavement outside.

One image showed the fire raging during the night, with flames engulfing multiple parts of the building and smoke billowing out.

Casinos are a key part of Cambodia's important tourism industry and a draw for visitors from Asian countries where gambling is banned.

Cambodia has casino complexes in Phnom Penh and along its borders with Vietnam and Thailand.