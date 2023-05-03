Cook Islands will host Pacific leaders in November

The theme for the annual gathering will be, "Our Voices, Our Choices, Our Pacific Way: Promote, Partner, Prosper".

Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) chair and Cook Islands Prime Minster Mark Brown said hosting the meeting was a significant event for the country and the region.

"We have been planning and consulting extensively to ensure our theme serves to inspire and empower our Leaders gathering," Brown said.

"Our theme represents the collective voice and aspirations of our Pacific people, highlighting the importance of promoting our unique Pacific Way, forging strong partnerships, and driving prosperity in our region," he said.

"The creative work behind crafting the theme and designing our official logo has been a collaborative effort with input across our community."

"It is an expression of our shared vision for a resilient, sustainable, and prosperous Te Moana Nui a Kiva - Blue Pacific Continent."

A PIF spokesperson said the official logo for the event features elements of the Cook Islands' cultural heritage and natural environment.

Cook Islands Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration have created a dedicated website - www.piflm52.com - for the event, which will include news updates.

The island nation last hosted the Forum Leaders Meeting in 2012.