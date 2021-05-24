Dame Cindy Kiro is New Zealand’s next Governor General

The Governor-General, Dame Patsy Reddy has welcomed the news of her successor.

“I am delighted to congratulate Dame Cindy Kiro on her appointment to represent Her Majesty the Queen in New Zealand, and to represent New Zealand and New Zealanders to the world.”

“Dame Cindy will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge from her distinguished career in academia and the state sector. Her appointment represents a significant milestone for Aotearoa New Zealand, as Dame Cindy will be the first Māori woman to occupy the office.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also welcomed the appointment of Dame Cindy Kiro as the next Governor-General of New Zealand.

“I am delighted Dame Cindy has accepted the role. She has a highly distinguished and lengthy career in academic and leadership positions and has made significant contributions across a number of fields and organisations,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“She is currently Chief Executive of the Royal Society - Te Apārangi, which advances research and scholarly activity in science, technology and the humanities and raises public understanding of those fields.

“Dame Cindy was previously the Children’s Commissioner, had leadership roles at several New Zealand universities, including Pro Vice-chancellor Māori at the University of Auckland, extensive health sector experience, and a number of roles in community and voluntary organisations.

“Over many decades, Dame Cindy has demonstrated her passion for the wellbeing of children and young people, as well as education and learning. I know she will bring that same commitment to all New Zealanders as Governor-General.

“We are privileged to have someone of Dame Cindy’s mana and standing for the role and I am very grateful that she agreed to become our next Governor-General.”

Ardern has thanked the current Governor-General, Dame Patsy Reddy, and will host a State farewell for her in September.

“On behalf of New Zealand, I want to acknowledge Dame Patsy for her dedication and service as Governor-General over the past five years and to wish her and Sir David the very best for the future.”

Dame Patsy Reddy’s term will end on 28 September 2021, and the State farewell will be held on 6 September 2021.

Photo Scoop Caption: Dame Patsy Reddy with Dame Cindy Kiro at her recent investiture ceremony.