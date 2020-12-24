Deepfake queen to deliver Channel 4 Christmas message

While the Queen is delivering her traditional message on the BBC and ITV, her digitally created doppelgänger will be sharing its "thoughts" on Channel 4.

Buckingham Palace told the BBC it had no comment on the broadcast.

Channel 4 said the intention was to give a "stark warning" about fake news in the digital age.

Deepfake technology can be used to create convincing yet entirely fictional video content, and is often used to spread misinformation.

In the message, the deepfake will try its hand at a TikTok viral dance challenge.