Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete said there were 1,747 dengue fever cases with five deaths.

He said there had also been 99 cases of typhoid with one death.

The minister said his ministry was positioning itself to combat the spread of such disease.

Waqainabete said natural disasters increased the intensity of the diseases and also highlighted that there were 3,019 cases of diarrhoeal disease.

