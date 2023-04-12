Fiji nightclub hours under scrutiny due to increase in 'brawls, robberies, attacks'

Reports of a hike violence and criminal activities around popular nightlife areas have raised alarms bells for local authorities.

The move by the government comes following the death of a 26-year-old man died outside a nightclub in Suva last month.

RNZ Pacific reports Police confirmed the man died after sustaining injuries during an assault and two men have been charged with murder.

Announcing the review of nightclub opening hours at a post-Cabinet press conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the under the current laws nightclubs were were authorised to operate from 5pm to 5am (Fiji Time) for designated zones.

"In recent years, there have been numerous reports of brawls, robberies and attacks in areas around nightclubs in designated zones in the early hours," Rabuka said.

"This has also resulted in loss of lives," he said.

He said the Fiji Police had made submissions for the review "given ongoing assaults, violence and robberies are cause for concern and pose a risk to the safety of citizens."

Details of the submission have not been made public.

Rabuka said the review team will include representatives from the Home Affairs Ministry and the Attorney-General's Office.