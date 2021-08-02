Fiji police issue public warning after two major fires

The first fire reported at 8pm local time occurred in central Ba where 8 shops were destroyed.

The second case of fire at the Tappoos warehouse was reported at the Raiwaqa Police Station after 11pm. Police indicated the two fires were not linked.

But a police release says certain individuals tried to use the two fires to rally support against the government to incite violence and instability.

It says police won't allow this to happen, and that Fijians should expect more stringent measures to be implemented.

Photo Fiji Police Caption: Fire at a complex in Ba which destroyed 8 shops