Fiji records drop in Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health said there are now 141 active cases and only another 17 new cases were reported until 8am yesterday.

There is also one new Covid-19 death, who is a 91-year-old woman from the Central Division.

The woman died at her home on Thursday and was not vaccinated.

There have been a total of 820 deaths due to Covid-19 in Fiji.

Overall, there have been 63,406 cases of Covid-19 recorded.

The ministry said 91,414 people have received Moderna booster doses, and 60 people have received the Pfizer booster Covid-19 vaccine.

A further 175,558 have become eligible for booster doses.