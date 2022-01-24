Fiji schools re-open

Children aged 5 to 12 have been at home since April last year while Year 12 and 13 students returned to classes in November.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete said the coronavirus is now endemic to Fiji and community transmission will lead to the same in schools.

He said as of 19 January this year, close to 41-thousand Fijian children aged 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, "there are very strict processes within school, including the fact that they are fever tested, that we don't do normally at home. Obviously, there are challenges in some schools but they work in that regard and the use of masks. They probably have better health safety measures in some of the schools than we would normally do in a community."