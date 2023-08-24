Fiji Water Foundation opens application window for 2024 Community Grants program

Since 2008, the FWF has awarded over FJD $6M in Community Grants to nonprofit organisations throughout Fiji.

Designed to drive increased engagement with local nonprofit organisations, the Community Grants program directly supports game-changing initiatives focused on improving access to health care, education, and community development. To be considered for a grant, applicants must operate within one of the four following categories:

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, such as installing a borehole in a village or improving existing washroom facilities at a rural school.

Environmental Sustainability, such as reforestation efforts in fragile ecosystems.

Health and Wellness, such as purchasing medical equipment for rural health care programs.

Community Development, such as women’s empowerment programs or leadership development opportunities.

“At the FWF, we know we can accomplish more to improve the lives of individuals and communities throughout Fiji if we partner with expert nonprofits that have deep connections with the communities they work in. That is what makes our partner-driven approach to grant making so unique,” said Marie Smith, manager of the FIJI Water Foundation.

To be eligible, applicants must be a registered nonprofit organisation in Fiji and complete the online application form in its entirety. Of note, up to two applications can be submitted per applicant, provided the projects will be completed within one calendar year. All applications must be received by September 30, 2023 to be considered for review. The 2024 class of Community Grants recipients will be announced by December 2023.

Giving back is at the heart of FWF’s partner-driven approach to philanthropy in Fiji. The FWF is proud to partner with local organisations and thanks them for the work they do.