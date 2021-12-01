Fiji welcomes first commercial flight after Covid-19 lockdown

A Fiji Airways aircraft brought 193 passengers from Sydney and they were met with a big Fijian welcome as villagers from Sabeto provided that warm ‘Bula’ greeting.

It’s been almost 20 months since the last tourist flight landed in the country.

The Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and other key stakeholders were among the welcoming delegation at the airport.

The first flight scheduled for tomorrow from Melbourne will bring in 125 tourists, while the second flight will bring 161 passengers.

Also tomorrow, 296 visitors will come from Los Angeles, while two other flights scheduled from Sydney will bring 515 guests.

The Ministry of Health said it has put in place the necessary Covid-19 protocols for the visitors.