Fiji welcomes return of 737 Max planes to the skies

The Civil Aviation Authority says it has adopted service requirements of the US regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for Boeing 737 Max aircraft operated by Fiji Airways.

The Fiji authority said the FAA had signed an order in November that allowed the 737 Max to return to the skies.

Earlier the Max was pulled from service after two planes crashed in Indonesia in 2019 and Ethiopia in 2018, killing all 346 people on board.

The authority said the re-design and re-certification of the B737 Max aircraft by Boeing and FAA respectively not only included software and hardware design changes, 'but changes to crew procedures as well as training enhancements, validating the aircraft as safe to fly'.