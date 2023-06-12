 

Fijian Elections Office lifts suspension of FijiFirst Party

The Fijian Elections Office lifted the suspension of the main opposition FijiFirst Party which is also the largest single political party in the country's parliament.

FijiFirst - led by the former Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama - was suspended last month for 30 days for failing to provide its audited accounts.

The suspension als meant the twenty-four FijiFirst MPs were not allowed to take part in the proceedings of Parliament or any committee of Parliament, their pay was also suspended.

In a short statement on Friday, the elections body confirmed FijiFirst can function as a political party "with immediate effect" having now complied with the requirements of the country's Political Parties Act.

     

