Fiji's refusal to pay its dues to USP does not help anybody

The University of the South Pacific vice-chancellor Pal Ahluwalia said the USP's annual budget has been reduced by $US78 million by Fiji's actions.

But Professor Ahluwalia said a lot of work was being done by the governing council to ensure the university continues to achieve results.

"The question of money Fiji owes is really an issue for the USP Council and how the Council and the leaders of the Pacific deal with that.

I know that the Council is working hard to resolve the issue. I think we are continuing our best and achieving rankings despite the challenges we face. That speaks to the calibre, resilience and character of our staff," Ahluwalia said.

Last Thursday the USP announced it had been recognised for its impact on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals after being ranked in the 2022 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

USP had an overall score of 70/100 which puts them in the 401 to 600 bracket.

Photo USP Caption: University of the South Pacific vice-chancellor Pal Ahluwalia