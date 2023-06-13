Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

He died at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. In April, he was treated for a lung infection linked to leukaemia.

Berlusconi's death leaves a "huge void", Italy's defence minister said, with a national day of mourning due to take place on Wednesday.

The longest-serving prime minister in post-war Italy, he had bounced back from sex scandals and corruption cases.

After taking political office in 1994, the billionaire media tycoon led four governments until 2011 - though not consecutively.

Last September, Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia party went into coalition under right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Reacting to the news, Ms Meloni remembered her predecessor as a "fighter". In a video message, she said he remained "one of the most influential men in the history of Italy".

Her deputy Matteo Salvini said he was "broken" and thanked Berlusconi for his "friendship", "advice" and "generosity".

Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said: "An era is over... Farewell Silvio." His death left a "huge void", Mr Crosetto added in a tweet.

The Italian government has declared a national day of mourning for Wednesday, the same day Berlusconi's funeral is scheduled to take place at Milan Cathedral.

"All Italian and European flags on public buildings will be lowered to half mast from Monday nationwide," a spokesman told the media.

Another figure to pay tribute was Vladimir Putin, who called Berlusconi a "true friend". In a statement the Russian President said he had always admired Berlusconi's "wisdom" and "ability to make balanced, far-sighted decisions".

French President Emmanuel Macron sent his condolences to Berlusconi's family and the Italian people on behalf of the French people.

He described Berlusconi as "a major figure in contemporary Italy", saying he was "at the forefront of the political scene for many years, from his first election as a member of parliament in 1994 to the senatorial mandate he held until his final days".

In the US, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Italy was a major US ally and Berlusconi had "worked closely with several US administrations on advancing our bilateral relationship".

Berlusconi had been suffering from a rare form of blood cancer, chronic myelomonocyte leukaemia, doctors at San Raffaele revealed in April.

He had repeated health problems after contracting Covid in 2020. So far, there has been no official confirmation of the precise cause of death.