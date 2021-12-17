Four children die, several critically injured after jumping castle blown into air in Tasmania

Several grade 6 children fell from a height of 10 metres, causing serious injuries, when wind blew the jumping castle into the air at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, in the state's north-west.

Five children are in hospital, four of them critically injured.

"These children were meant to be celebrating their last day of primary school, instead we're all mourning their loss," Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine said this afternoon.

"Emergency services were called to the scene around 10am this morning after a wind gust had reportedly caused the jumping castle and inflatable zorb balls to lift into the air," Commissioner Hine said.

"Of the four [deceased] children, two were boys and two were girls.

Speaking at the school this afternoon, Commander Debbie Williams described the scene as "distressing".

"This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community, and also our first responders.

"There is no doubt that this has been a very confronting and distressing scene.

"Counselling is being made available to the families affected by this in the school community along with the first responders."

Police said no further details about the deaths or injuries could be released at this stage for privacy reasons, but they would hold a press conference in Devonport late this afternoon.

As well as multiple ambulances sent to the school, several helicopters also went to the scene to take the injured to various hospitals.

Police will hold a media conference to give updates early this afternoon.

Witnesses said it was a very confronting scene with police and parents rushing towards the school.

Many parents arrived at the school not knowing if their child had been affected.

Blue tarpaulins were erected near the tree where the jumping castle came to a rest, close to the school oval.

The school was running an end-of-year "Big Day In" celebration instead of a usual school picnic.

Tasmania's Premier Peter Gutwein was at a Covid-19 press conference in Hobart just after the incident.

He described it as "serious".

"My thoughts are obviously with the people involved but obviously the parents of the children that have been injured and with the emergency services," he said.

"As we receive further information on what I understand is a very serious matter we'll provide that as the day progresses."