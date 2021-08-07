Google boss Larry Page secured New Zealand residency under wealthy investor category

This week it was revealed the American billionaire travelled here from Fiji earlier this year because his child needed medical treatment.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) said Page submitted his application under the investor plus category in November 2020.

It could not be processed until he entered the country, so it was approved in February.

The investor plus category requires applicants to invest at least $10 million in New Zealand over three years.

INZ said the application included the necessary documentation and was assessed as meeting immigration requirements.

Page arrived in Auckland with his child in January after the Ministry of Health approved a request for a medevac flight.

Health Minister Andrew Little confirmed in Parliament earlier this week the application met all the necessary requirements.

The day after the application was received, a New Zealand air ambulance headed to Fiji.

On arrival, Page and his child were taken to an isolation area in the hospital.