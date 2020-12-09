High chief elected Fiji's new Opposition Leader

The appointment follows the resignation of former leader of the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA), Sitiveni Rabuka, from Parliament.

But despite the MP Viliame Gavoka being appointed late last month to replace Rabuka as SODELPA leader, today's vote by the party's members of parliament resulted in Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu being appointed Opposition Leader.

The Opposition's second biggest party, the National Federation Party, said it did not have any say on the appointment of the new Opposition leader. NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad said the decision rested with SODELPA because it held the majority number of seats in Parliament.

Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya said 14 members of SODELPA voted for Ratu Naiqama while five members voted for SODELPA leader Gavoka. Tabuya said she had conducted the meeting so she abstained from the vote.

SODELPA President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau confirmed that Ratu Naiqama, one of three Vice Presidents of the party, had been appointed by the Opposition Caucus to replace Rabuka.

Rabuka had tendered his resignation letter to the Speaker, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, after delivering his response to the opening address by President Jioji Konrote in Parliament.

SODELPA MP and Tui Namosi, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, had nominated Ratu Naiqama's name which was seconded by Adi Litia Qionibaravi. Speaker Ratu Epeli Nailatikau announced Ratu Naiqama's appointment in the house.

In 1999, Ratu Naiqama had succeeded his late father, Ratu Glanville Lalabalavu, as the Tui Cakau or Paramount Chief of the Cakaudrove Province in the north of the country.

Ratu Naiqama was challenged in court by Ratu Epeli Ganilau, son of former President Ratu Sir Penaia Ganilau who had himself held the Tui Cakau title prior to his death in 1993. But in 2001, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Ratu Naiqama.