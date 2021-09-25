India gangster shot dead in Delhi court

They opened fire at Jitender Maan Gogi inside the courtroom in Rohini where a case was being heard against him.

Officials say police returned fire, killing the two men. Police suspect a rival gang planned the attack.

Gogi was on Delhi police's most-wanted list and he was also an accused in dozens of cases - including murder, kidnapping and fraud - in other states.

The incident has raised questions over the security of Delhi's courts. A senior politician said that the incident showed a serious lapse in security planning.

Gogi was arrested in Delhi in March last year on charges of murder and extortion.

Officials said he was a target of many gangs due to his swift rise in the crime world. Reports say his career in crime began when he was a teenager and initially involved incidents of carjacking and theft.

But later he was a prime suspect in many high profile killings, including that of a popular singer in Haryana state.